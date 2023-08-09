Niger Coup: Organisation drags Tinubu, others to ECOWAS Court

The International Group known as the Egalitarian Mission for Africa (EMA) has taken legal action by dragging Nigerian President Bola Tinubu before the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Court of Justice. This move is aimed at obtaining a court order to halt the planned military intervention against the Republic of Niger.

The Egalitarian Mission for Africa (EMA) filed a suit through Nigerian lawyer Dr Oluwakayode Ajulo, seeking intervention from the ECOWAS Court. The group’s main argument is that the Nigerian government’s planned military action in Niger would violate ECOWAS treaties and international laws, making it unlawful.

The group, represented by plaintiffs including Professor Bola Akinterinwa, Hamza Nuhu Dantani, and a Nigerian lawyer, is emphasizing that such military intervention would breach ECOWAS treaties that prohibit aggression between member states. The EMA contends that any aggressive action by Nigeria towards Niger would be illegal and go against the principles established in these treaties.

The plaintiffs are specifically requesting that the ECOWAS Court of Justice issues a restraining order against any military action that could jeopardize Niger Republic’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Additionally, the EMA sent a strongly worded letter to President Tinubu, alerting him to the ongoing case and the importance of upholding the rule of law. The letter, dated August 8, 2023, urges the President to respect and adhere to the protocols of the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice. It stresses that the situation requires maintaining the status quo until the court reaches a verdict, to avoid any actions that could be deemed prejudicial.

The lawsuit and the accompanying letter highlight the EMA’s determination to ensure that international laws and protocols are upheld and that any potential military intervention is thoroughly examined by a legal framework. This case reflects the importance of international legal mechanisms in resolving conflicts and disputes while adhering to established conventions and principles.

