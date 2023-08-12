Niger Coup: Nigerien Military, Police Repelled Protesters Who Stormed Our Facility – Nigerian Embassy

According to Dailypost, the Nigerian Embassy in Niger has revealed that protesters tried invading the facility on 30 July. This was contained in a statement signed by Liti Auwalu, for Nigerian Ambassador to Niger, said that the Nigerien military and police were able to repelled the protesters.

Auwalu made the statement while reacting to a viral video on social media, alleging that the protesters had burnt down the embassy.

He said that the Nigerian Embassy is being guarded by the military and other security agencies to prevent any attacks.

He said, “The Embassy wishes to inform the public that despite an attempt by protesters to enter the Embassy premises on July 30, 2023, the Nigerien Military and police promptly curtailed the situation.

“At the moment, the Embassy is guarded by the Nigerien Military and other security agencies. We reiterate that the videos are fake, and we urge the general public to disregard such video.”

