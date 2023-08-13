Niger Coup: Military Action Will Destabilize The Region, Negotiate – Northern Elders Tells ECOWAS

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the spokesperson for the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), has cautioned the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), against resorting to military action against the junta in Niger Republic, as reported by Dailypost.

Baba-Ahmed urged the ECOWAS to negotiate with the coup leaders and not resort to military threats. He warned that the use of military intervention will destabilize the region.

Tweeting, Baba-Ahmed wrote: “It is a good time for ECOWAS to take a step and access Niger Republic situation without thread. Negotiation is still available, but the ECOWAS must have to take the lead in facilitating such discussions. Nigeria must use it clout to calm nerves and lead responsibly.

“Who can assure the success of a ‘well-executed military intervention’? Nigerians are against any military intervention.

“The use of military action will further destabilize the region. The ECOWAS without Nigeria is few countries who will not set foot in Niger. Negotiations remains the best approach.”

