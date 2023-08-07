Niger coup: MBF Warns Tinubu not to interfere in affairs of Sovereign Nations

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has issued a warning to President Tinubu, urging him to avoid interfering in the affairs of a sovereign nation.

According to the Nigerian Tribune, it highlighted the recent coup in the Niger Republic, which received support from the Nigerien people, as a cause for concern and called for caution.

It is worth noting that President Tinubu’s efforts to send a delegation led by General Abdulsalami Abubakar to the Niger Republic were unsuccessful. The coup leaders refused to meet with the delegation, and the military junta cut diplomatic ties with Nigeria, the United States, Togo, and France due to their condemnation of the coup.

In a statement signed by Dr. Isuwa Dogo, the MBF’s National Publicity Secretary, they expressed concern about the planned deployment of troops by the Algerian armed forces within the Nigerien borders. They suggested that this move could lead to dark days ahead.

They also mentioned President Tinubu’s letter to the Senate, which sparked rumors that negotiations with the coup leaders had already been concluded. Informed analysts have warned against starting a war that could have disastrous consequences for both Nigeria and the Niger Republic.

Given the potential for conflict and tension, they called on President Tinubu to refrain from taking any actions that could lead to war. They emphasized that the anger shown by ordinary Nigerien citizens towards the junta regime makes military action unpopular.

They emphasized the importance of avoiding interference in the affairs of a sovereign nation, particularly in light of the close relationship between the Niger Republic and Nigerian states that share borders.

They called for caution and statesmanship in dealing with the situation. Nigeria must learn from the coup and not repeat the mistakes that allowed leaders to come to power through compromised electoral processes.

The forum urged President Tinubu to prioritize addressing the issues of insecurity and economic suffering within Nigeria. They stressed that the promotion of justice and equity for all is the best way to prevent coups.

To discourage ambitious military officers from staging coups, Nigeria must ensure that democracy is free from corrupt leaders who emerge through flawed electoral processes.

