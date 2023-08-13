Niger Coup Leader accept Dialogue, explains why they refused to meet with A. Abubakar

General Abdourahmane Tchiani, the leader of the Republic of Niger’s military junta, said over the weekend that the coup that deposed President Mohammad Bazoum was well-planned and executed successfully to prevent a potential catastrophe that could have impacted not only the Niger Republic but also Nigeria according to Vanguard paper.

General Tchiani stated that it was painful for the coup leaders that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Heads of State and Government leaders did not hear their side of the story before issuing an ultimatum to resign.

Speaking at the weekend in Niamey when he received Nigeria’s Intervention delegation comprised of eminent Islamic scholars in the nation, the coup leaders and the Nigerian delegation decided to intensify the option of dialogue in resolving the political issue in the country.

According to Sheikh Bala Lau, the leader of the Islamic Ulamma, General Tchiani, who welcomed the team, hailed their assistance. According to the statement, the military leader stated that they were willing to seek diplomacy and peace to resolve the situation.

He apologised for not paying attention to the team sent by President Tinubu, led by former Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd) since they were upset about the ECOWAS ultimatum.

