Niger Coup: Ivory Coast, Benin, Senegal, Nigeria Commit Troops as AU Declares Support for ECOWAS

According to DAILY TRUST NEWSPAPER, several countries in West Africa, including Senegal, Republic of Benin, Ivory Coast, and Nigeria, have pledged their military forces to intervene in the Republic of Niger. The African Union has also expressed its support for the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in their efforts to restore constitutional order in Niger. The army chiefs of ECOWAS are set to convene in the near future to prepare for this military intervention, with the meeting scheduled to take place in Accra, Ghana, next Saturday.

Reuters reported that a meeting is being planned for next week to discuss the details of the military intervention. While Senegal, Benin, and Nigeria have committed to the principles of the intervention, they have not provided specific information about their deployment. On the other hand, Alassane Ouattara, the president of Ivory Coast, has announced that his country will contribute a battalion of 850 to 1,100 soldiers to ECOWAS’ mission of reinstating democratic rule in Niger.

