Niger Coup: “It’s treasonable to deploy Nigerian Army to Niger without senate approval” – MBF

The recent deployment of the Nigerian Army to neighboring Niger, without prior approval from the Nigerian Senate, has sparked a heated debate within the country. However, the Middle Belt Forum (MBF), has raised concerns over the actions of President Bola Tinubu.

According to Vanguard papers, the Middle Belt Forum, MBF, has warned that it will amount to a treasonable offence to deploy Nigerian troops to Niger Republic without the approval of the Nigerian Senate.

Recall that, a Senior Advocates of Nigeria, SANs, gave reasons why President Bola Tinubu cannot deploy troops to Niger Republic to restore democratic rule in the troubled country. According to him, the President must have the approval of the Senate before deploying troops to Niger to restore peace in the country.

The National President of MBF, Dr. Bitrus Pogu said that, “To me the entire thing playing out as regards Niger Republic is like a double standard. Many things have happened in ECOWAS including those that have happened that were unconstitutional based on extant national laws.

He also said that, “We have been suffering from Boko Haram for years now and nobody came in to assist. We shouldn’t delve into problems and issues that do not concern us.

@statesmanblog said that, “The Nigerian Constitution, under Section 217, empowers the President as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the authority to deploy the military for the defense of Nigeria or any part thereof. However, the same section requires that the President seek and obtain the consent of the National Assembly before deploying troops outside Nigeria. This provision ensures a system of checks and balances, preventing unilateral military actions that could have far-reaching consequences.

“Moreover the Nigerian troops cannot be deployed outside the shores of this country without the approval of the Senate. Based on our current laws, the President cannot just deploy our troops. Recall that the President had earlier approached the Senate for deployment and the Senate refused. So for him to by-pass the Senate to do that will be a reasonable offence, the National Chairman of IMF added.

Besides, the Middle Belt Forum contends that deploying the Nigerian Army to another sovereign nation without prior approval from the Senate constitutes a violation of the Constitution. They argue that this not only undermines the principle of legislative oversight but also disregards the spirit of democratic governance.

Dear readers, what do you think about this?

Kindly drop your comments below, thank you.

StatesmanBlog (

)