Niger Coup: Iran is against France because of what Charlie Hebdo did in France- Babangida

According to a news that was published by the Punch paper online yesterday, it was reported that a former military intelligence officer, and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Goldwater Consults, Captain Aliyu Babangida (retd.), during an interview with Punch correspondent, spoke about President Bola Tinubu’s intervention in the aftermath of the coup that was carried out in the Republic of Niger.

During the interview, Captain Aliyu Babangida was told that some countries have begun to show solidarity with the junta in Niger Republic, as he was asked if this development should bother Nigeria and while he was responding to this, he asked of the reason Iran has decided to team up with Niger juntas after the coup take place.

While he was talking, he said, “Why do you think Iran was rooting for those young officers ? Iran is against France because of what Charlie Hebdo did in France. Do you know Charlie Hebdo ? He committed a blasphemous pronouncement against the prophet of Islam in Paris, France, and this caused a lot of riots in France at that time.”

He said Iran has still not forgiven France till today for what Hebdo did back then and this particular incident, is their opportunity to rub it back in, which is why they are now standing solidly with the Niger Republic junta.

He said, “Have you forgotten Libya ? The country was doing well until America showed up. What they did to Muammar Gaddafi beyond killing him is still showing in Libya till tomorrow. This is the opportunity Libya needs to have a revenge back.”

Aliyu said if they dammed the River Niger today, which supplies water to Nigeria, then the Chinese and Libyans would turn the whole of Niger Republic from desert to green land with that same water they dammed, and they would give Africa wheat like Muammar Gaddafi wanted to do before he was killed.

He said, “What about the machinery, Wagner ? They are like vultures. Anytime one slaughters a cow, one would see vultures. Wagner Group is in search of anywhere there are drums of war or war, and they will land there immediately. They will give Niger Republic all it needs to win the war against her enemies and list uranium. So, do you believe me now when I say President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, probably spoke before he thought ?”

