NEWS

Niger coup: I’m surprised, but happy Tinubu’s already handling it – Buhari

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 8 hours ago
0 330 1 minute read

In a report by Vanguard , there has been a notable expression of shock from Former President Muhammadu Buhari regarding the coup d’état that led to the toppling of President Mohammed Bazoum in Niger Republic. However, amid the unsettling developments, Buhari conveyed his satisfaction with President Bola Tinubu’s proactive approach in dealing with the situation. Buhari made these statements through a post on his verified Twitter handle on Friday.

The former Nigerian leader displayed his confidence in President Tinubu’s leadership capabilities to effectively resolve the crisis. Buhari reassured the public that Tinubu would work diligently to reverse the situation and ensure the safety and wellbeing of President Bazoum and his family.

In his Twitter statement, Buhari stated, “As to be expected, I, like millions of other Nigerians, am shocked by the latest turn of events in Niger Republic. Concerns have been raised about the fate of democracy as a system of government in the country and in the wider sub-region, and equally so, about the safety of President Mohammed Bazoum and his family.”

“I and my family are as much concerned about these as is everyone else. It is heartening to note that the ECOWAS, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is already dealing effectively with the matter.”

“And our hope and prayers are that the unwanted situation will be completely reversed, and the safety and wellbeing of President Bazoum and his family ensured.”

Source: Vanguard

Oj_Gist (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 8 hours ago
0 330 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

‘I will never forgive Peter Obi and Labour Party’ – Col. Chinyere Obi

2 mins ago

What A Woman Should Do In Order For The Husband To Carry His God’s-given Assignment-Faith Oyedepo

4 mins ago

“Things Are Hard In The Country, The Government Needs To Create Meaningful Palliatives” Linc Edochie

13 mins ago

Check out these exceptional gown styles for pretty ladies

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button