Niger Coup: I’m Managing A Very Serious Situation – Bola Tinubu

According to Vanguard, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said that he was managing a serious situation and that he was the one holding back the West African regional bloc, ECOWAS.

President Tinubu, who was the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, urged the Islamic scholars (Ulamas), who were previously engaged in discussions with the military junta to facilitate the reinstatement of constitutional democratic governance in Niger.

Tinubu, in a statement on Thursday by Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said, “I am managing a very serious situation. If you take the West African regional bloc aside, other people will react, those who are outside of our control. I am the one holding them back and ECOWAS.”

On the urgency of the matter, he said “I have been inundated with many phone calls on the readiness of some countries with their contributions and military force, but I told them to exercise some patience. I am meeting with the Ulamas, and I will give you update soon.”

