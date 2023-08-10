Niger Coup: If Tinubu Govt Sends Me To Niger Republic, We Will Go There And Defeat Them—Asari Dokubo

A former Niger Delta Militants leader, Asari Dokubo, has revealed that his men are ready to go to the Niger Republic and restore democratic order in the West African country. According to Daily Trust paper, Asari disclosed this in a video that went viral on social media today.

Recall that a few weeks ago, some military officers attached to the presidential guard took over power from President Muhammed Bazoum over allegations of insecurity and poor social economic policies. Because of that, some West African leaders under ECOWAS are considering military intervention in the Niger Republic to restore the ousted President.

Reacting to the development in the viral video, Asari revealed that his men are ready to invade Niger and carry out the operation. The former militant stated that if Tinubu permits him, he will go and defeat them.

“If the Tinubu’s government commissions me and my people to go to Niger Republic, we will go. We will defeat them and we will come back victorious. It is not a boast.

If the Benin Republic likes, let them go and bring anybody, they are human beings like us. We will go there, defeat them and restore democratic order.” He stated.

Source: Daily Trust

