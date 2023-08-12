NIGER COUP: “If not going to war with Niger will remove Us From ECOWAS So be it -Kalu tells Tinubu

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, former governor of Abia State and senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, has advised President Bola Tinubu to withdraw Nigeria from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) rather than allowing the US and France to push him into unnecessary military action against the Niger Republic’s junta.

Kalu said that the US and France want Nigeria to go to war with the military authorities of the Niger Republic, but he counseled Tinubu to ignore their demands. .

Listen to what kalu said,

“I don’t think going to war is a good idea,”. What they should advise the juntas today is to provide us with a democratic transition plan for a year, six months, or two years in order to return to democracy. “I don’t believe any Nigerian soldier’s death is worth dying for another country.” This is not our conflict. It is a Niger problem. We stand to lose.”

He emphasized that if going to war with the Niger junta costs Nigeria’s participation in ECOWAS, President Tinubu should be prepared to remove the country’s membership from the organization.

“No one should try to drag us into war.” We cannot go to war with Niger. If it means leaving ECOWAS, Nigeria should do so if that is ECOWAS’s decision. We are a sovereign nation. Nobody can work with 250 million Nigerians. “It’s not possible,” he answered.

Kindly drop your thoughts in the comment section below

Source: Sahara Reporters

Bennieo (

)