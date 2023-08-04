Niger Coup: If Niger Military Decides To Block Niger River, Kainji Dam Will Become Useless—Akunna

Nigerian journalist and the executive director of the Authority paper, Chuks Akunna, has pointed out that if the new Niger military which recently carried out a coup d’état, decides to block the Niger river, which flows from Niger Republic to Nigeria, in response to Nigeria cutting off the electrical supply to the country, it will render the Kainji dam which harnesses the flow of the river useless.

Speaking on the issue the AIT channel, Chuks Akunna said: “I would talk more about the sultan, Abdulsalami Abubakar, who is a former head of state, the sultan has considerable influence. His counterparts in Niger, he was able to reach ahead, he was able to reach out to them. Abdulsalami Abubakar was able to use his experience as a former military head of state to reach out to them, I understand that they came back about 2.am today.

“He has saved Nigeria a lot of problems, and Nigeria went to cut of the power supply to them. Now, river Niger flows through the Niger Republic, and if the Niger military decides to block river Niger and build a dam there, our Kainji dam and Jebba will become useless”.

You can watch the interview here (1:28:17 minutes).

Reubed (

)