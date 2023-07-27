Niger Coup: If Niger Had Any Respect For Nigeria, The Military Wouldn’t Have Done This–Chuks Akunna

Nigerian journalist and the executive director of the Authority paper, Chuks Akunna, has hit out again the coup that was carried out in Niger Republic, which saw the country’s military overthrow their president, Mohamed Bazoum. Chuks Akunna stated that if Niger Republic had any respect for Nigeria, the military would not have carried out the coup. Chuks Akunna also attributed this news development to the dire current state of the Nigerian economy.

Photo credit: Tribunal Online paper.

Speaking on the issue, Chuks Akunna said: “You know if Niger Republic had any respect for Nigeria, the military would not do what they have done. But they know that Nigeria as it is, we are literally on our knees, security wise they know that we are bleeding from all pores in Nigeria. Look at the headlines in Nigeria, I think most editors were being very diplomatic, they were being gracious, if you will allow me use that.

“Then, you will know that the story of the Niger Republic coup was not given prominence in most papers, even though it was confirmed in the very early hours of the morning. So, most papers led with the crisis, the Labour and the Federal Government face off.

You can watch the interview here (1:13:53 minutes)

