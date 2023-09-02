Niger Coup: I Pity Tinubu Because This Is Happening At The Time He Is Chairman Of ECOWAS -Chief Chekwas Okorie

Chief Chekwas Okorie, the founding National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and a prominent member of the apex Igbo body, Ohaneze Ndigbo, has responded to the ongoing coup in the Republic of Niger.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun paper, Chief Chekwas Okorie expressed concern for President Tinubu as this crisis unfolds during his chairmanship of ECOWAS. He emphasized the importance of a cautious approach to the situation, advising against pursuing war as a solution. Chief Okorie pointed out the potential challenges of engaging in a conflict where other ECOWAS countries might not contribute significantly in terms of manpower and resources.

Moreover, he raised the issue of cultural and religious affinities between Nigeria and Niger Republic, suggesting that such bonds could lead to internal sabotage, including within the military, making war a perilous option.

Chief Chekwas Okorie proposed an alternative strategy, advocating for strict sanctions imposed by ECOWAS. He believed that such measures could prompt the people of Niger Republic to rise against the junta when they witness deteriorating conditions in their country, considering the economic challenges that currently confront Nigeria.

