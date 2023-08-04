Niger Coup: “ECOWAS Should Work For The Interest Of Our People” –George Weah

In a recent Twitter post, @Bethel_Anun quoted Liberia President, George Weah, expressing his concerns about the state of democracy in Africa. Weah argued that as long as ECOWAS continues to tolerate fraudulent election results and judicial manipulation, military coups will persist on the continent. He emphasized the need to condemn institutional coups and manipulation alongside military dictatorships. Weah pointed out that democratic institutions in Africa have been threatened by desperate politicians, yet ECOWAS has not intervened to address these issues.

Weah called upon the authorities of states and governments in the West African region to advocate for the interests of the masses. He urged them to speak out against judicial manipulation and defend African citizens’ rights. By doing so, he believed that politicians would be discouraged from resorting to institutional coups and mismanagement of public funds, thus reducing the likelihood of military intervention.

Notably, ECOWAS imposed significant economic sanctions on Niger Republic after a successful coup d’etat that ousted President Mohammed Bazoum. They demanded that the coup leaders reverse their actions within seven days, threatening military action if their demands were not met. Weah referred to this incident to emphasize the need for African leaders to address injustices surrounding political institutions in the region. He specifically highlighted the negative impact of election rigging, voter apathy, mass poverty, and vote buying during polls, and called for measures to prevent corrupt politicians from gaining access to elective offices.

Lastly George Weah’s remarks underline the importance of tackling electoral fraud and judicial manipulation to safeguard democracy in Africa. He stressed the role of ECOWAS and African leaders in defending the interests of the people and curbing the rise of military coups. Weah’s message serves as a call to action for a more transparent and accountable political system to ensure a stable and prosperous future for the continent.

Source: Twitter

