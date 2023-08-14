Niger Coup: ECOWAS Is Answering A Simple Question & It Is Not Answering A Tough Question- Ogunsanwo

A data analyst, Mr Babajide Ogunsanwo, has noted that the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, is answering simple questions regarding the coup d’etat that recently happened in Niger Republic, but the same ECOWAS has failed to answer a tough question regarding the coup.

According to him, the first tough question ECOWAS has failed to answer is to tell the world what will happen to President Bazoum if he is reinstalled and the person that will protect him, whether it is the head of presidential guard that is holding him hostage that will protect him, or ECOWAS military that will protect him or European Union Military that will protect him or America.

Mr Ogunsanwo made this disclosure when he was being interviewed on Channels Television, as he was reacting to the military coup that recently took place in Niger Republic.

Mr Ogunsanwo said: “But one thing that is clear is that ECOWAS is answering a simple question and its not answering a tough question.”

Furthermore, he made it known that the second question ECOWAS has failed to answer is to tell the world the people that will protect General Tchiani if he eventually hands the power over to President Bazoum and to also tell the world whether General Tchiani will be given liberty and freedom and freedom or taken to court for prosecution.

He stated it clearly that these are some key questions ECOWAS should have answered, buy they have failed to answer these key questions.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

Follow the link below to watch the video. Start Watching from 1:32

Ebukajp150 (

)