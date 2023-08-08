Niger Coup: ECOWAS Announces New Sanctions Against Individuals, Entities

Ahead of the ECOWAS Extraordinary meeting on Thursday in Abuja, President Bola Tinubu In his capacity as the Chairman of the sub-regional body has ordered additional financial sanctions through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on entities and individuals related to or involved with the military junta in Niger Republic.

AIT reported that, Briefing State House correspondents Tuesday on the President’s position after the Expiration of the seven day Ultimatum, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Ajuri Ngelale said the action is not being taken by an individual President or on behalf of a single nation, Rather, it is being taken by the ECOWAS chairman, who is also the President of Nigeria, based on the consensus resolution of all ECOWAS members and heads of state.

In reaction to the military coup in the Niger Republic, he said, all ECOWAS Member States have agreed to implement these financial measures.

Prior to that, the regional group had issued a seven-day deadline to the Niger Republic junta to restore President Mohamed Bazoum or face serious consequences, including the threat of military action.

The coup leaders, however, rejected the warnings and stated that they would fend off any outside meddling.

The coup leaders have severed diplomatic ties with France, the United States, Nigeria, and Togo. Additionally, they have permanently closed Nigerien airspace.

