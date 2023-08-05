Niger Coup: Don’t Start What You Cannot Finish -Bode George Warns Tinubu

A national daily, VANGUARD, reports that a Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has called on President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reconsider the proposed military intervention in neighboring Niger.

Bode George and President Tinubu

Tinubu, in his capacity as the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, had submitted a request to the National Assembly for approval to employ force in Niger, following unsuccessful mediation attempts.

In an open letter penned on Friday, George commended Tinubu’s endeavors to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, acknowledging the delegation sent to negotiate with coupists led by Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani.

However, George cautioned the President against the plan to deploy Nigerian troops in the ECOWAS intervention, emphasizing that Tinubu’s leadership responsibilities within Nigeria itself are already substantial.

The seasoned PDP figure regarded the protest against Tinubu in Niger as an ill omen, advising that the nation should grapple with its own challenges.

George firmly advocated for dialogue as a more effective means for President Tinubu to navigate the crisis, in contrast to employing military force.

He emphasized Nigeria’s historical burden of shouldering the financial costs of ECOWAS interventions, recalling instances like ECOMOG deployments during past military regimes. Given the country’s current economic realities, George stressed that such an undertaking is unfeasible.

Moreover, he expressed concerns over potential geopolitical complexities, warning against potential confrontations with nations like Russia and China who may back Niger, as well as the allegiance of French West African countries pledging support to Niger.

Drawing attention to the vast responsibilities that lie on Tinubu’s desk as he addresses Nigeria’s challenges, George underscored the importance of focusing on domestic matters. He said “We should think twice before entering another country militarily. Don’t start what you cannot finish.”

ChatterBoxx (

)