Niger Coup: Change, Do The Right Thing To Avoid What Happened In Niger- Ex-Lawmaker Tells Nigerian Leaders

A former Member of the Katsina State House of Assembly, and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Hon Yusuf Shehu, has urged the Nigerian political leaders to change their ways and do the right thing as regard good governance, in order to avoid what happened in Niger Republic.

The Ex – Lawmaker, who spoke recently in an interview published by the Daily Post paper, while responding to a question on the lessons for Nigerian leaders following the Coup in Niger, alluded to the fact that there was a possibility that what happened in the neighboring African country could also happen in Nigeria if the ruling class refuse to learn and do the right thing from now on.

According to his words; “Of course there is (a lesson)… Niger is our neighbor, so if this coup could happen there, it is time for our leaders to change and do the right thing to avoid what happened in Niger from happening to us here in Nigeria.”

