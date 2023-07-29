NEWS

Niger Coup: Buhari Once Said That He Will Relocate To The Republic Of Niger And Rest- Shehu Sani

Peoples Democratic party, PDP Chieftain has recalled the statement made by Nigeria former president, Muhammadu Buhari about relocating to the republic of Niger

The peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain came up with the ex president’s statement following the Millitary takeover of the country from the former president, Muhammed Bazoum

The Millitary Men stormed the government house and seized power from the president

The takeover has been at the centre of discussion since it was carried out

In a post made by Sani on his verified Twitter page on Friday, he said Buhari once said that he would relocate to the country at the end of his tenure

It is no longer news that the tenure of former president, Muhammadu Buhari ended on may 29 after which the president Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration took over

Sani wrote ” Buhari who once said he will relocate to Niger Republic and rest”

Kindly read his full post below

