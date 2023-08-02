Niger Coup: Bashir Ahmad Reacts as Twitter User Suggests Nigeria Sends Buhari to Intervene

In the wake of the military takeover of the neighboring Niger Republic’s government, a Twitter user with the handle @FakhuusHashim suggested that this might be the only occasion when Nigeria could utilize former President Muhammadu Buhari as a diplomat. The user proposed that President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu could send Buhari to intervene in the Niger crisis and work towards de-escalation. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) member countries are threatening military intervention if ousted President Mohamed Bazoum is not reinstated within seven days.

@FakhuusHashim expressed concern that Buhari remains in his hometown of Daura, Katsina State, showing little interest in the developments in nearby Niger.

In response, a former aide to Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, criticized @FakhuusHashim’s derogatory remarks about the former President and clarified that Buhari is now an ordinary citizen and cannot undertake such assignments. Ahmad wrote, “Just because it is free to drag and insult Baba Buhari, but it shouldn’t make you so stupid to think that, as a former President, he has the power to carry out such assignments. It’s essential to know that even former Presidents also operate within established protocols for any official task or activity. Lastly, it shouldn’t be difficult to respectfully express your views and opinions, so avoid making baseless assumptions.”

