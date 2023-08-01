Niger Coup: Atiku’s Aide Reacts To Map Showing Foreign Millitary Bases In Africa

Daniel Bwala, a people’s Democratic party, PDP, Chieftain and one of the aides of the peoples Democratic party presidential aspirant, Alhaji Waziri Atiku Abubakar has reacted to a map showing foreign millitary bases in Africa

The map surfaced online amidst the recent coup that happened in Niger Republic

It is no longer news that the recent coup in Niger has resulted into several reactions from several people across the world

In the map that was shared online, several foreign millitary bases on African territories were shown

After the map was shared online, there have been several reactions from social media users

Kindly checkout photo of the map that has been instigating comments below

Reacting after the map surafaced online, the Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign spokesperson said that all the bases are where the coup plotters are trained in the name of strengthening the African Millitary

Kindly read his full post below

What are your thoughts on this?

Bodeblogs (

)