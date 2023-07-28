Niger Coup: As ECOWAS Chairman, I Assured The UN & US Of Our Commitment To Defend Democracy- BAT

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has revealed the aftermath of the calls he made to the secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Gutterres and the vice president of the United States, Kamala Haris on Thursday concerning the recent millitary takeover in Niger Republic

Recall that millitary men headed by Colonel-Major Amadou Abdramane seized power from the president, Muhammed Bazoum

The takeover has been at the centre of World discourse since it happened

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has now revealed some of the steps he has been taking to ensure that democracy returns back to the country. He said he has made a call to the UN and the US and he has assured them of returning democracy back to the region

According to the post that he shared on his verified Twitter page, he said that Nigeria with the support of US and UN, remains dedicated to championing peace

