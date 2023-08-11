Niger Coup: America Has Two Bases In Niger: One For Drones And Another For Troops – Khalifa Dikwa

Shettima Khalifa Dikwa, a professor of socio-linguistics and international relations has spoken about the foreign military presence in Niger Republic and the coup

Speaking during an interview on NTA, Dikwa alleged that America has a base in Niger that is used for drones and another one that is used for its troops. He said the French military has also been in Niger for a long time. He also called on the Nigeria-led ECOWAS to prioritize dialogue in resolving the political crisis in Niger.

According to Dikwa: “In Niger, opposition people are locked simply because they find it convenient to criticize the colonial power that keeps the military in place. For instance, America alone has two bases in Niger: One for drones and the other one for troops. French has been permanent there. It is the same thing in Senegal which may also go the same way because the opposition leader, Usman Tanko is jailed with politically motivated excuses. So for me, the main thing is that let us have this dialogue because Nigeria can not just lead ECOWAS into fighting a neighboring country.

Watch the video from 50:45

