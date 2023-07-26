NEWS

Niger Coup: African Union asks rebellious soldiers to return to barracks

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 day ago
0 374 1 minute read

AU Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission condemns the coup attempt in Niger.

Addis Ababa — Informed of an attempt by certain members of the military to undermine the stability of democratic and republican institutions in Niger, which is tantamount to an attempted coup d’état, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, strongly condemns such actions by members of the military acting in total betrayal of their republican duty.

He urges them to immediately cease these unacceptable actions.

The Chairperson further calls on the people of Niger, all their brothers in Africa, particularly in ECOWAS, and around the world, to join their voices in unanimous condemnation of this coup attempt, and for the immediate and unconditional return of the felon soldiers to their barracks.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 day ago
0 374 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Senator Native Styles Ladies Can Slay With Their Husbands Or Boyfriends

6 mins ago

The Man Who Was Solely Responsible for My Ministerial Nomination -Senator Umahi Reveals

16 mins ago

Gorgeous Plain And Pattern Gown Styles You Can Rock As A Fashionable Lady

18 mins ago

Even If Wike Has Turned Against Our Party, I Believe He Has Something To Deliver To The Govt—Sani

28 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button