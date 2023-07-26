Niger Coup: African Union asks rebellious soldiers to return to barracks

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission condemns the coup attempt in Niger.

Addis Ababa — Informed of an attempt by certain members of the military to undermine the stability of democratic and republican institutions in Niger, which is tantamount to an attempted coup d’état, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, strongly condemns such actions by members of the military acting in total betrayal of their republican duty.

He urges them to immediately cease these unacceptable actions.

The Chairperson further calls on the people of Niger, all their brothers in Africa, particularly in ECOWAS, and around the world, to join their voices in unanimous condemnation of this coup attempt, and for the immediate and unconditional return of the felon soldiers to their barracks.