Niger Coup: A Revolution Is Already In Africa, And Anything Can Happen Anywhere—Primate Ayodele

The leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has said a revolution is already underway in Africa as he blames bad leadership for the ongoing crisis in the Niger Republic.

Primate Ayodele Said “African leaders are about to kill Africa, and A revolution is already in Africa. Anything can happen in any country at any time. I once said those in power in Africa are desperate people, and it’s already coming to pass. That is why I always stood my ground whenever I released prophecies.”

Speaking further, He said, “These are the problems causing coups in Africa: first, long-term stay in power, incompetence, corruption, oppression, and election rigging are what are affecting Africa. Let’s face reality: something new is about to happen in Africa, and Russia, China, and America have plans to divide Africa. Russia is coming to use Africa as a ground to fight, and Africa’s leaders must be watchful.”

