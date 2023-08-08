Niger Coup: 23-year-old Kano student protests against Military Action

Adam Usman, a 23-year-old student at a secondary school in Kano, took it upon himself to express his opposition to the potential military action against the Niger Republic by ECOWAS.

According to Thisday Live, Usman decided to hit the streets of Kano, trekking a total of 15 kilometers, with a powerful message.

Carrying a placard with the words “I’m against any war in the Niger Republic; dialogue is the best option; War will hurt both Nigerians and Niger citizens”, Usman made his way through various routes such as Zaria Road, Maiduguri Road, Marhaba, Nassarawa, Tarauni, and even attempted to reach the Government House.

However, he was denied entry by the security operatives guarding the gate. What made Usman’s protest even more noteworthy was his cloth, which was a fusion of Nigerian and Nigerien flags.

He explained that it symbolized the brotherhood between the two nations, emphasizing that waging a war on the Niger Republic is essentially like waging a war on Nigerian soil.

Usman passionately stated, “Today, I am undertaking this action for the greater good of both nations, who have so much in common. As a citizen, I cannot see any benefit in initiating a war against a sister country, regardless of the circumstances.

Peace and dialogue should always be the preferred solutions in a democratic society. However, I must clarify that I do not support the coup d’état in the Niger Republic. It is truly saddening and unfortunate. I vehemently condemn it, just like any individual who advocates for peace and cherishes democratic values.”

He further expressed his belief that the people of the Niger Republic should have the primary role in fighting for the restoration of democracy in their own country rather than relying solely on regional or international intervention from organizations like ECOWAS, the EU, or the AU.

In his courageous act, Adam Usman stood as a beacon of peace and called for a united approach to resolving conflicts. His protest serves as a reminder that the power of dialogue and understanding should never be underestimated in fostering stable and harmonious relationships between nations.

RelationshipUpdate (

)