Niger Coup: 23-year-old Kano student protests against Military Action

Adam Usman, a 23-year-old student from a secondary school in Kano, has taken a proactive stance against the potential military intervention in the Niger Republic by ECOWAS. As reported by Thisday Live, Usman embarked on a 15-kilometer trek through the streets of Kano to convey his strong opposition.

Carrying a placard reading “I am against any war in Niger Republic; dialogue is the best option; War will harm both Nigerians and Niger citizens,” Usman navigated routes including Zaria Road, Maiduguri Road, Marhaba, Nassarawa, and Tarauni. He even attempted to reach the Government House, but was denied entry by security personnel at the gate.

Notably, Usman’s attire featured a fusion of Nigerian and Nigerien flags, symbolizing the camaraderie between the two nations. He underscored that waging war against Niger Republic would essentially be akin to attacking Nigerian soil.

Usman passionately asserted, “My actions today are for the collective benefit of both nations, which share many commonalities. As a responsible citizen, I see no merit in initiating a war with a neighboring country, regardless of the situation. In a democratic society, peace and dialogue should always be the preferred avenues for resolution.

However, I want to make it clear that I do not support the coup d’état in Niger Republic. It is truly regrettable and unfortunate. I vehemently condemn it, just like any advocate for peace and defender of democratic principles.”

