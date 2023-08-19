Niger Citizens Said Their Minister Can’t Visit Uranium Mines Without Permission From France – Usman Bugaje

Dr. Usman Bugaje, a political historian and former member of the House of Representatives from the Niger Republic, has claimed that France is trying to push for a military invasion of the country in order to protect its interests there, amid the ongoing standoff between the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the military junta that has seized power in the country.

On Friday, August 18, Dr. Usman appeared on Africa Independent Television’s Kaakaki programme, where he discussed concerns that France and the United States might use ECOWAS to forcefully protect its interests in Niger. He noted that both countries maintain military bases in Niger, and that the French have historically controlled the country’s sizable uranium deposits.

Usman continued by saying that Nigerans are upset because their minister of mines was barred from visiting any uranium mines in the country prior to the current situation without prior approval from the French government.

According to him, “there is the suspicion that ECOWAS is becoming a pawn in a game of international interests,” with the focus being on France and the United States, both of which have bases in the country. You probably already know that France maintains a sizable military installation, while the United States relies on a sizable drone facility to gather intelligence and uranium from Niger.

Nigerans are dissatisfied with their government in part because the country’s Minister of Mines needs France’s permission to visit the country’s uranium mines. They are also responsible for setting the prices for these items.

