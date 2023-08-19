Niger Citizens Said Their Minister Can’t Visit Uranium Mines in Niger Without Permission From France – Dr. Usman Bugaje

Dr. Usman Bugaje, a political historian and former member of the House of Representatives in the Niger Republic, has accused France of pushing for a military invasion of the country to protect its interests there, amid the ongoing standoff between the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the military junta that has seized power in the country.

The large uranium deposits in Niger have always been under French control, and in an interview with Africa Independent Television’s Kaakaki programme on Friday, August 18, Dr. Usman revealed that there are suspicions that foreign powers like France and the United States might use ECOWAS to forcefully protect its interests in Niger.

Usman continued by saying that Niger’s residents are upset because, prior to the outbreak of the current crisis, the country’s Minister of Mines was barred from visiting any of the country’s uranium mining locations without prior approval from the French government.

He stated, “There is the suspicion that ECOWAS is becoming a pawn in a game of foreign interests, namely, France and the United States, which already have bases in the country. You probably already know that France maintains a sizable military installation, while the United States relies on a sizable drone facility to gather intelligence and uranium from Niger.

Indeed, one of the grievances of Niger’s residents is that the country’s Minister of Mines requires permission from France in order to visit the uranium mines in Niger. And they set the prices for these items as well.”

