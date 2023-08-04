“Niger Can’t Rubbish Nigeria. Presidents Are Not Permanent; We Must Protect That Seat” -Doyin Okupe

Following the military take over in the west African country, Niger republic and some of the ways Nigeriens have acted against the Nigerian president, a chieftain of the labour party, Doyin Okupe has reacted to the development.

According to Doyin Okupe, it is very wrong for the Niger republic to rubbish Nigeria because Niger cannot rubbish Nigeria. He noted in his submission that as a patriot, he cannot take whatever the Nigeriens are saying or doing against Nigeria and the office of the president. He also emphasized that presidents are not permanent and that the citizens should all protect the seat of the president.

Doyin Okupe stressed that if the seat of the president is not protected, then it is not worth fighting for. He noted that his submission should not suggest that Nigeria should go to war with Niger.

While reacting, Doyin Okupe took to his official Twitter handle and wrote “I am not suggesting we go to war with Niger. But Niger cannot rubbish Nigeria. I as a patriot will not take that. We should not be quiet because of internal differences and allow this to happen. Presidents are not permanent. We must all protect that seat else it’s not worth fighting for”

What do you think about Doyin Okupe’s opinion?

