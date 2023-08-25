Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali form military pact

The junta in Niger, which seized power in a military coup on July 26, has formed a military alliance with the neighbouring countries of Burkina Faso and Mali.

Nigerian Tribune Online paper reported that, the rulers of Burkina Faso and Mali also seized power in coups.

In Niamey, the capital of Niger, the foreign ministers of the three nations made a unified statement.

In the event that military action is taken against the putschists in Niger, the agreement enables Mali and Burkina Faso to support Niger militarily.

Burkina Faso and Mali already have a comparable arrangement in place.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) created a standby force after the coup in Niger in July and threatened to use force if the democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum was not returned and constitutional order was not restored.

The Nigerian junta and ECOWAS held negotiations during the previous weekend.

The three nations are also required by the recently announced agreement to work together to secure their borders and combat terrorist organizations operating within their borders. According to Daily trust.

Various terrorist groups, some of which have declared allegiance to Al-Qaeda or the Islamic State, have been posing a threat to the countries in the Sahel region for years.

Niger was regarded by Bazoum as one of the West’s final strategic allies in the struggle against the spread of islamist terrorists in the Sahel.

