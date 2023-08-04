Niger APC chairman Zakari Jikantoro resigns

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman in Niger, Zakari Jikantoro, has resigned, stating that his decision was voluntary and in the party’s best interest.

He announced his resignation on Friday in Minna after briefing the state party executive members of the resolutions taken at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja on Thursday.

Mr Jikantoro said his decision had nothing to do with what transpired at the NEC meeting.

“I don’t have issues with my colleagues, here we are seated, and you can see the special adviser on politics to the governor here seated.

“I have made wide consultations before taking this decision. It is by way of adding value to the party,” he said.

He said what happened on Thursday at the NEC meeting and what was happening in the state had nothing to do with his decision to resign.

Mr Jikantoro said the zonal chairman, Aminu Bobi, would act as the party chairman until a substantive chairman was elected.

In an interview, Mr Bobi promised to strengthen and revive the party.

Also, Nma Kolo, the governor’s special adviser on political matters, said there was no division between the chairman and the party.

Mr Kolo added that the party chairman summoned a meeting with state government officials, where he broke the news of his resignation.

He said after much deliberation, Governor Umar Bago of Niger accepted his resignation, adding that his resignation would add value to the party.

(NAN)