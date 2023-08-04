Niger APC chairman Jikantoro resigns

Niger State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Haliru Zakari Jikantoro, has resigned.

Jikantoro announced his resignation after an emergency meeting with other state officials of the APC held at the Party Secretariat in Minna.

After the meeting, Jikantoro declared the Niger North Vice-chairman, Alhaji Aminu Bobi, as the Acting Chairman, expressing confidence that his departure would benefit the party in the state. According to Daily trust.

“Before making this decision, I conducted extensive consultations.” It’s done to add value to the party itself. And I’m sure I’ll do better in the future at contributing value to the party. So there is no crisis, as many people believe, and no war,” he explained.

Though he stated that his retirement was for personal reasons, several insiders told Daily Trust that it was owing to the ongoing feud between him and Governor Mohammed Bago since the primaries.

Others claim that the chairman and governor were at odds because of the internal party conflicts that had engulfed the party since the primaries for the 2023 elections.

The current governor believes he did not have the support of the state party chairman during the primaries, according to a source.

Another source stated the APC Chairman’s recent congratulations visit to Mohammed Idris, the ministerial nominee from Niger State, did not sit well with the governor.

In the 2022 governorship primary, Idris was the most vocal opponent of the incumbent.

According to some observers, the state APC’s 2027 race is already taking form, with Malagi set to run against the incumbent governor.

