NEWS

Niger: Ambassador Ibrahim Reacts After General Tchiani Said He’d Hand Power To Civilian Within 3yrs

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 14 mins ago
0 309 1 minute read

A former Nigerian Ambassador to Lybia, Mohammed Ibrahim has stated that the military junta led by General Tchiani, which seized power in Niger on July 26, 2023, might be replicating the actions that a junta carried out during the 2010 coup in Niger. He made this statement after General Tchiani said he would hand over power back to civilian rule within three years. He’

In an interview with TVC , Ambassador Ibrahim pointed out that when a junta seized power after toppling President Mamadou Tandja’s government in 2010, they wanted to stay in power for two years but ECOWAS refused and eventually they stayed for one year. He said the junta in Niger now may also be playing the same script.

According to Ambassador Ibrahim: “I am sure ECOWAS will not accept the kind of condition they are giving for dialogue: that is to accept that they are going to stay there for three years. I think they are playing the same script that a junta in that country did in 2010 when they overthrew the government of President Tanja and wanted to stay for two years but ECOWAS refused and eventually, they stayed for one year. So if now they are saying they are going to stay for three years, their objective is probably to stay for two years just like the juntas in Mali, Guinea, and Burkina Faso”.

Watch the video of the full interview. Start from 7:20

NickyBella41 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 14 mins ago
0 309 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

If I Voted During Election, I Would Have Voted Obi But He Won’t Be Able To Govern Nigeria- Dr. Wunmi

3 mins ago

How A Man Was Miraculously Rescued After He Was Buried Alive By Kidnappers – Dr Olukoya

5 mins ago

Erik Ten Hag rules four players out of Man United’s clash vs Forest & Confirms Hojlund’s Boost.

15 mins ago

Today’s Headlines:No Declaration Of War On Niger–Touray;Burna Boy Releases Seventh Album

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button