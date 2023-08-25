Niger: Ambassador Ibrahim Reacts After General Tchiani Said He’d Hand Power To Civilian Within 3yrs

A former Nigerian Ambassador to Lybia, Mohammed Ibrahim has stated that the military junta led by General Tchiani, which seized power in Niger on July 26, 2023, might be replicating the actions that a junta carried out during the 2010 coup in Niger. He made this statement after General Tchiani said he would hand over power back to civilian rule within three years. He’

In an interview with TVC , Ambassador Ibrahim pointed out that when a junta seized power after toppling President Mamadou Tandja’s government in 2010, they wanted to stay in power for two years but ECOWAS refused and eventually they stayed for one year. He said the junta in Niger now may also be playing the same script.

According to Ambassador Ibrahim: “I am sure ECOWAS will not accept the kind of condition they are giving for dialogue: that is to accept that they are going to stay there for three years. I think they are playing the same script that a junta in that country did in 2010 when they overthrew the government of President Tanja and wanted to stay for two years but ECOWAS refused and eventually, they stayed for one year. So if now they are saying they are going to stay for three years, their objective is probably to stay for two years just like the juntas in Mali, Guinea, and Burkina Faso”.

Watch the video of the full interview. Start from 7:20

