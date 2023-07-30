Niger: Africa Has Come Of Age, We Reject Coup – ECOWAS’ Tinubu

The Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), President Bola Tinubu on Sunday denounced the coup by military leaders in Niger Republic, saying Africa has come of age.

Tinubu, who is Nigeria’s President stated this during an Extra-Ordinary Summit in Abuja on the political situation in Niger.

Channels TV report that, Briefing leaders of the regional bloc, Tinubu registered the displeasure of ECOWAS at the coup d’état in the Niger Republic.

“Africa has come of age, we reject coup and interruption to constitutional order,” the Nigerian leader said amid applause.

“As African leaders, it is our duty to promote stability and advancement, putting the welfare of our people first in all that we do.

“We will consistently stand with our people in freedom and our commitment to the rule of law and not the barrel of a gun,” the statement reads. “Working together towards their prosperity and happiness must always constantly be our goal.”

Channels TV report that, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, the head of Niger’s ruthless presidential guard, assumed control late on Wednesday. The United Nations, the African Union, the European Union, the United States, and other international and regional leaders have since denounced the action.

Tchiani, 59, has avoided the spotlight despite having a distinguished military career that saw him command the elite squad of 700 soldiers from 2011 to the present.

Tchiani took over on Friday after orchestrating a coup that started on Wednesday when his presidential guards detained President Mohamed Bazoum and locked him up in the palace.

Despite having enormous uranium reserves, Niger is a rather underdeveloped country. Since gaining independence from France in 1960, it has seen four coups, numerous additional unsuccessful putsch attempts, and is currently experiencing Islamist violence like its neighbours.

Lukundu (

)