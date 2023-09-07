NIG vs UGA: Match Preview And Kickoff Time

Niger’s bid for a first Africa Cup of Nations appearance in nearly a decade has been dashed yet again as the country finds itself at the bottom of Group F heading into the last round of group-stage fixtures.

The Mena began their qualifying campaign with a 1-1 draw against Tanzania in June 2022, four days before holding out for a 1-1 draw against Uganda at St. Mary’s Stadium in Kitende.

However, Jean Michel Cavalli’s men were unable to maintain the onslaught, suffering consecutive home and away defeats to Algeria in March before falling 1-0 to Tanzania at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium on June 18.

Niger has now lost its past five matches in all competitions, including a 1-0 loss to Madagascar in the third-place playoff for the 2023 African Nations Championship in January.

Uganda, on the other hand, suffered a big setback in their quest for their first AFCON berth since 2019 when they were defeated 2-1 by Algeria on June 18.

Union Saint-Gilloise forward Mohamed El Amine Amoura scored in both halves to give the Greens a dominating lead at the Japoma Stadium before Fahad Bayo pulled one back from close range in the 88th minute.

Uganda has now lost four of their previous five matches in all competitions following their setback against Algeria in June, a record that saw them fall out of the African Nations Championship in the group stages back in January.

Sredojevic’s team is now third in Group F, two points ahead of Niger and three points behind second-placed Tanzania, which has a slightly better goal difference.

KICKOFF TIME: Niger versus Uganda match will go down today at 8PM Nigerian time.

