NIG VS IRE: Good Decisions Randy Waldrum Made In His Starting Lineup For The Super Falcons

The Super Falcons Of Nigeria will be in action in the Women’s FIFA World Cup today when they face the Republic Of Ireland at the Suncorp Stadium. The Nigerian Women’s National Team will be looking forward to cementing their position in the next round of the competition by claiming that all-important victory over Ireland today.

Well, Super Falcons Manager Randy Waldrum has officially brought out his best eleven players to feature in this game against Ireland. The 66-year-old made a few important changes to his starting lineup for the Super Falcons which could help them secure a win over Ireland in this encounter.

Let’s take a look at the two right decisions Randy Waldrum made in his starting lineup for the Super Falcons today.

1, Returning Asisat Oshoala To The Team’s Starting Lineup.

Asisat Oshoala was returned to the starting lineup for the Super Falcons today after her incredible performance from the bench against Australia. The Barcelona forward scored an important goal in that game which aided the Super Falcons’ first win in the tournament this year. Randy Waldrum got it right by trusting her again to lead the attack for Nigeria against this Irish side.

2, Sticking With Rasheedat Ajibade In The Team’s Attack.

Rasheedat Ajibade was one of the Super Falcos’ best players in their previous game against Australia. The Atletico Madrid Forward might not have scored a goal in the game but still, she did really well to create some clear-cut chances for her teammates. Randy Waldrum made the right decision by sticking with her in the team’s attack today since she has a lot to offer the Super Falcons in today’s match.

