Ngozi Okolie: We are amazed, powerful forces behind nullification – LP

The Labour Party (LP) has expressed shock at the nullification of the election of its candidate, Ngozi Okolie, as the member of the House of Representatives for Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency in Delta State. The party’s chairman in the state, Ikechukwu Ogazi, said that the nullification was a clear case of injustice and that powerful forces were behind it.

“We are shocked by the decision of the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Asaba to nullify the election of our candidate, Ngozi Okolie,” Ogazi said. “This is a clear case of injustice and we believe that powerful forces were behind it.”

The tribunal nullified Okolie’s election on Monday, ruling that she was not qualified to contest the poll because she was not a registered member of the LP at the time of the election. However, the LP has argued that Okolie was a registered member of the party and that she had been duly nominated to contest the election.

“We have filed an appeal against the decision of the tribunal and we are confident that the Court of Appeal will overturn it,” Ogazi said. “We believe that justice will be served in this case.”

The nullification of Okolie’s election is a major setback for the LP, which had hoped to win the Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency seat in the 2023 general election. However, the party has vowed to continue to fight for Okolie’s victory and to ensure that she is eventually declared the winner of the election.

