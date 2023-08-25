Former Chelsea football club star N’golo Kante continues his impressive performance for Al Ittihad football club on Thursday night, as he guided them to a remarkable 4-0 away victory over their Al Riyadh football club in the Matchday 3 of the Saudi Arabia Pro League.

The former Leicester City football club star has been fantastic for Al Ittihad football club since joining them this summer transfer window, and he was able to perform excellently again on Thursday night against their opponent.

N’golo Kante was given another starting role by his coach, following his brilliant display in their previous matches, and he played a vital role in Al Ittihad’s comfortable away victory.

Goals from former Real Madrid football club star Karim Benzema, Saleh Al Amri and a brace from Morocco national team star Abderrazak Hamdallah helped Al Ittihad football club to secure a remarkable 4-0 victory.

The victory over Al Riyadh football club has now extended Al Ittihad football club’s winning streak to 3 in the Saudi Arabia Pro League.

N’golo Kante was exceptional for Al Ittihad football club in the entertaining encounter, and he was able to play a vital role in their convincing away victory over their opponent.

Al Ittihad football club are currently at the top spot of the Saudi Arabia Pro League table with 9 points from 3 matches played, Al Ahli football club are in the second spot, Al Hilal football club are in the third spot, and Al Ettifaq football club are in the 4th spot, while Al Wehda football club are in the 5th spot.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

c.nananews (

)