NGA vs STP: Match Preview, Date, And Kickoff Time For The WAFCON Qualifier

Nigeria’s esteemed women’s soccer team, the Super Falcons, are preparing to reignite their competitive spirit as they gear up for upcoming matches.

In the draw for the initial qualifiers of the 2023 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations, the Super Falcons were paired against Sao Tome and Principe. This exciting showdown will unfold over a two-legged contest, with both teams enjoying the advantage of playing on their respective home turfs.

Under the guidance of coach Randy Waldrum, the Super Falcons are determined to make a triumphant return following their elimination in the Round of 16 at the hands of England during the recent World Cup. Eager to reclaim their winning form, the Nigerian team is leaving no stone unturned in their preparation.

Should Nigeria emerge victorious against Sao Tome and Principe, they will progress to the second round to face the winner between Cape Verde and Liberia. With an impressive record of nine championships, the Super Falcons are the most successful team in Women’s Africa Women’s Cup of Nations history. Their determination, skills, and tenacity are poised for another display as they aim to secure qualification and compete for the highly coveted WAFCON title.

Match Date and Kickoff Time: The Super Falcons of Nigeria are scheduled to host the Sao Tome women in the first leg of their two-legged clash on Monday, September 18, at precisely 5 PM Nigerian time.

Lovematter1 (

)