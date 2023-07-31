NGA vs IRE: Match Prediction Preview And Kickoff Time

Nigeria’s women’s team is on the brink of making it to the 2023 Women’s World Cup play-offs as they gear up to face Ireland’s women’s team on Monday. While the Irish side has already been eliminated, they are eager to salvage some pride and end their campaign with a victory.

Ireland’s debut at the Women’s World Cup hasn’t gone as planned, with two consecutive defeats in the opening rounds. Their campaign began with a 1-0 loss to tournament hosts Australia, followed by a narrow defeat to Olympic champions Canada. Despite a promising start in the latter match, where Katie McCabe scored directly from a corner kick, an unfortunate own goal by Megan Connolly dashed their hopes. They eventually fell to a 2-1 defeat and were eliminated from the group stage with five losses in six games.

On the other hand, Nigeria got off to a strong start in the campaign, putting in impressive performances against Canada and Australia, earning four points from their first two matches. The Super Falcons displayed their defensive prowess with a goalless draw against Canada and then showcased their attacking prowess against Australia, coming back from a goal down to secure a convincing 3-1 victory.

Heading into the crucial clash against Ireland, Nigeria knows that avoiding defeat will secure their place in the round of 16. The team’s coach, Randy Waldrum, has guided them well, and they will be determined to continue their impressive run in the tournament. The players, including stars like Uchenna Kanu, Osinachi Ohale, and Asisat Oshoala, have shown their potential and will be eager to shine once again on the world stage.

The match between Nigeria and Ireland is expected to be closely contested, with both teams looking to end their campaign on a positive note. Kick-off time is set for 11:00 Nigeria time, and football fans around the globe will be eagerly watching to see if Nigeria can secure their place in the play-offs and continue their pursuit of Women’s World Cup glory.

Latest5 (

)