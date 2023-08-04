NGA: Top 10 most expensive Nigerians as Samuel Chukwueze completes his move to AC MILAN

Samuel Chukwueze completed his move to the Italian Serie A as he became Nigeria’s 4th most expensive player in terms.of transfers.

The player who enjoyed his spell in Villarreal where he was the best African player in La Liga will be spending his future with AC Milan.

The Super Eagles winger was not the only Nigerian to change clubs this summer transfer window.

Nigeria has always had a plethora of players playing their trade in Europe. Here are the top 10 most expensive players in Nigeria history.

10. Taiwo Awoniyi – Union Berlin to Nottingham Forest £20.5m

The Nigerian forward justified this tag last season as he was instrumental to the English premier league side avoiding relegation.

9. Calvin Bassey – Ajax to Fulham £22.5m

The Nigerian defender moved from Dutch side Ajax to EPL side Fulham. He is excited to join the EPL. It is good for the Super Eagles as the quality of the team can be strengthened.

8. Calvin Bassey – Rangers to Ajax £23m

Calvin Bassey also sits on 8th place with his move from Rangers in the Scottish league to Ajax.

7. Odion Ighalo Watford to Changchun Yatai £23.3m

In 2017, Odion Ighalo broke Nigeria’s transfer record when he decided to move to China from Watford.

6. Victor Boniface Union SG to Bayer €27.5m Leverkusen

The Nigerian forward penned a 5 year deal with Bayer Leverkusen this summer that will see him stay until 2028.

5. Kelechi Iheanacho Man City Go Leicester City €27.7m

The Leceister player is Nigeria’s 5th most expensive player of all time with is move from Man City to Leicester City.

However, the relegation of Leicester City to the championship would tell if the forward remains with the foxes.

4. Samuel Chukwueze Villarreal to AC Milan €28m

The winger becomes the 4th most expensive player in Nigeria’s history as he moved from La Liga to the Serie A.

3. Terem Moffi – FC Lorient to OG Nice €30m

The Nigerian star signed for OG Nice in the January 2023 transfer window after series of rejected bids by FC Lorient

2. Alex Iwobi – Arsenal to Everton €30.4m

The Everton midfielder has been a key signing for the Toffees as he has helped them fight relegation for the past two seasons.

1. Victor Osimhen Lille to Napoli €75m

The Napoli striker justified his tag as he helped the Serie A team win the Scudetto last season.

WordGemini (

)