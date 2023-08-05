NEWS

NGA 84-74 SEN: Rena Wakama Becomes 1st Female Coach To Win AfroBasket Women’s Title

Nigeria’s women’s basketball team won its fourth consecutive AFROBASKET title after the win against a very strong Senegal side. After four quarters, the game ended 84-74 in favor of the Nigerian team.

Photo: Nigeria’s Women’s Team VS Senegal’s Women’s Team || Twitter

Well, many fans have been praising the ladies as they were able to win every single game at the tournament. Nigeria’s women’s team beat DR Congo, Egypt, Mozambique, and Rwanda before thrashing Senegal in the final. However, note that the team’s coach Rena Wakama has been getting accolades as she became the first female coach ever to win this tournament.

Photo: Nigeria’s Women’s Team VS Senegal’s Women’s Team || Twitter

Rena Wakama, a 31-year-old former basketball player who was only appointed as Nigeria’s women’s basketball team head coach only a few weeks ago, did the unimaginable. Despite all challenges, Rena Wakama was able to assemble her team and motivate them to a fourth consecutive AFRO Basketball women’s title.

Photo: Rena Wakama || Twitter

