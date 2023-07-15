NEWS

NGA 8-1 LFC: Super Falcons Step Up Their FFWWC Preparation With A Morale-Boosting Victory

The Super Falcons of Nigeria in the early hours of Saturday, July 15, confirmed their readiness for the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup with a remarkable 8-1 demolition of the Australian outfit, Lions FC in a test game that was decided in Gold Coast, Australia. Recall that the nine-time Africa Champions are currently on a two-week training in Australia ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup that will get underway next in Australia and New Zealand.

A brace from Barcelona star, Asisat Oshoala, and a goal each from Ifeoma Onumonu, Toni Payne, Rasheedat Ajibade, Halimatu Ayinde, Uchenna Kanu, and Gift Monday sealed the victory for the Randy Waldrum ladies as they wrap up their preparation for the FIFA Women’s Cup.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have been drawn along with Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the co-host country Australia in group B of the tournament. The West Africans will face Canada next Friday in their opening game of the competition.

Photo Source: NFF (Twitter)

