Next President Of Nigerian Should Emerge Through Voting Process – Shehu Sani

Next President Of Nigerian Should Emerge Through Voting Process – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former lawmaker and the Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, has explained how the next President of the country should emerge, as reported by Vanguard.

Ahead of the upcoming election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed the National Assembly and Presidential elections for February 25 while that of the State House of Assemblies and Governorship will hold on March 11.

The Senator in an apparent appraisal of the monetary policy that was made by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, Sani said that the upcoming election should never be influenced by money.

Sani tweeted: “The next President of Nigerian should emerge through a voting process. Political power should neither be bought nor sold. Sharing of money during elections is not democracy; this is the right time for people to put an end to it.”

Below is the screenshot of original tweet made by Senator Shehu Sani;

