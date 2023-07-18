Next Nat’l chairman should be chosen from the candidates who stepped down for Adamu last year–Source

According to a recent news report from the Leadership paper, the resignation of Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the embattled National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has prompted the presidency and top party leaders to commence consultations for his replacement.

An anonymous source from the presidency revealed that last night, supporters of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu engaged in discussions with key stakeholders of the party to determine the next chairman of the APC. During the meeting, two potential candidates were considered for the position. Some party chieftains advocated for a Christian candidate from the Northern region to balance the party’s previous Muslim/Muslim presidential ticket, which consisted of President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

“Some party chieftains suggested that, the next National Chairman should be Christian from the Northern region in order to balance the Muslim/Muslim presidential ticket of the party, that produced President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima. Others are of the opinion that, the next chairman should be chosen from among the candidates who stepped down for Senator Abdullahi Adamu last year, at the party’s national convention.”

On the other hand, there were those who believed that the next chairman should be selected from among the candidates who withdrew their candidacy for Senator Abdullahi Adamu during the previous year’s national convention.

The latter option was favored, as the faith controversy was no longer a significant concern within the party and the country. Two individuals emerged as potential replacements for Abdullahi Adamu: Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, former governor of Nasarawa State, and Senator Sani Musa from Niger State.

Tanko Al-Makura, who lost his bid for re-election to the Senate in the 2023 general elections, had been one of the leading contenders for the APC’s national chairmanship position in 2022. However, former President Muhammadu Buhari intervened and persuaded party governors to support Abdullahi Adamu as the preferred choice at that time.

The decision to consider Al-Makura and Musa as potential candidates for the position stems from the belief that maintaining the status quo in terms of the geographical zone producing the next National Chairman would be the best course of action. Zoning, it seems, was not the primary factor behind the change in party leadership.

The APC is currently engaged in consultations to find a suitable replacement for the resigned National Chairman, and two experienced individuals, Tanko Al-Makura and Sani Musa, have emerged as strong contenders for the position.

Source: Leadership paper

