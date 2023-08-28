News: Atiku questions Tinubu’s academic records; Nigerian Air Force strikes hit oil thieves

Atiku questions Tinubu’s academic records

A former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has again queried the controversy trailing the academic history of President Bola Tinubu. Taking to his verified X handle @atiku on Sunday, Atiku wrote, “I woke up this morning wondering how we got to this cul de sac. In 1999, @officialABAT (Bola Ahmed Tinubu) claimed he attended St John’s Primary School, Aroloya, Lagos, before proceeding to Children Home School in Ibadan. “According to him, his next port of call in his educational journey was Government College Ibadan, and Richard Daley College and Chicago State University in the United States. Curiously, in 2023, Tinubu settled with attending only Chicago State University.”

Nigerian Air Force strikes hit oil thieves, terrorists

The Nigerian Air Force, NAF, says the air component of tion Delta Safe, OPDS and tion Hadin Kai carried out successful air interdiction missions on some illegal refining sites and terrorists hideouts in Niger Delta and North East regions. This is contained in a statement issued by the director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, on Sunday in Abuja. Mr Gabkwet said the air interdictions were in continuation of efforts aimed at containing the activities of terrorists, militants and other criminal elements bent on destabilising the nation and making life unbearable to peace-loving Nigerians.

NCC tasks citizens on emergency centres

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has asked Nigerians to make use of the Emergency Communication Centres (ECCs) in the country, stressing that it is expanding the facility to every nook and cranny to facilitate rescue operations. Beyond providing essential emergency response services to the public, the regulator said the centres equally provide employment placements for several youths and professionals, as well as offering informal business activities to the citizens nationwide. In a statement, yesterday by the Director of Public Affairs, Reuben Muoka, the commission explained that the ECC are fully operational 27 state capitals and could be accessed the toll-free number, 112, and work in a similar way like the 911 emergency numbers in developed parts of the world, to provide succour to distressed individuals and organisations.

