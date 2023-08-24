NEWS

Newly Sworn-in Sports Minister Hits the Ground Running with In-Depth Assessment of National Stadium

In a proactive move after being sworn in, Senator John Enoh, the newly appointed Minister for Sports Development, paid a visit to the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja for an extensive inspection. Displaying his commitment to transparency, Minister Enoh shared snapshots of his visit on his official Twitter handle, @OwanEnoh.

Following his induction into the cabinet on Monday, where President Tinubu officially unveiled his new team, Senator Enoh took over the reins of the Ministry of Sport, succeeding Mr. Sunday Akindare.

During his meticulous tour, Minister Enoh highlighted the significance of personally assessing the stadium’s current condition. This firsthand encounter will facilitate his strategic planning to prioritize and address urgent areas of concern within the facilities. The minister expressed his intention to unveil his strategic vision for the ministry at the earliest opportunity. This marks his inaugural action following the recent swearing-in ceremony.

“Today, alongside Ismaila Abubakar, the esteemed Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, and other high-ranking officials, I embarked on a comprehensive tour of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium’s various facilities,” Minister Enoh detailed.

His inspection covered a wide range of areas, including the Main Bowl, Velodrome, Facilities Building, Power Technical Building, NFF offices, and the 200 Rooms Hostel. The tour granted the minister valuable insights into the existing condition of these facilities, equipping him to meticulously prioritize forthcoming interventions.

As part of his transparency initiative, Minister Enoh shared photos that exposed the deteriorated state of certain facilities within the stadium premises. This move underscores his dedication to improving sports infrastructure and fostering a vibrant sporting culture across the nation.

NdomaWrites (
)

